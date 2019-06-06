Nikki Haley Responds To Whoopi Goldberg’s Abortion Criticism

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley responded to Whoopi Goldberg’s criticism of her stance on abortion with a video posted to her Twitter feed Thursday.

After Haley appeared as the keynote speaker Monday at the annual Campaign for Life Gala for the pro-life group The Susan B. Anthony List, Goldberg harshly condemned Haley’s pro-life views the next day on “The View,” telling her “I don’t want you in my coochie.”

Haley responded with a video juxtaposing both woman’s comments, but said she did not intend to escalate the feud. (RELATED: Whoopi Goldberg Opens Up About Her Decision To Not Contribute To The Tell-All Book About ‘The View’)

WATCH:

I’m not going to get in the gutter with Whoopi on this, but listen to both of us and you decide. pic.twitter.com/vqcZOdNbuQ — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) June 6, 2019

The former Republican South Carolina governor told the Gala on Monday that she was looking to “re-frame” the debate on abortion at a time when debate on the issue is arguably at its most heated since the Supreme Court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision in 1973, which legalized abortion nationwide. (RELATED: Abortion Activist Wants Roe V. Wade Overturned. Here’s Why)

“As a pro-life female governor, I was blessed with a unique platform, and I made every effort to use it appropriately, not to lob attacks at people who disagreed with me, not to diminish the other side,” she said. “Being pro-life is not about being for or against women, it’s about being for a baby’s right to live, the most basic right there is.”

Haley was governor of South Carolina from 2011 to 2017 before resigning to accept the job as President Donald Trump’s U.N. ambassador. The 47-year-old Haley served as U.N. ambassador until she resigned at the end of last year to work in the private sector.

Haley is widely considered to be a possible future presidential candidate.

