Gwyneth Paltrow Hilariously Forgets She Was In ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow had a lapse in memory after forgetting she once played a role in one of Marvel’s biggest movies.

Paltrow, 46, appeared on Netflix’s brand new cooking show called “The Chef Show,” where she ultimately forgot she had a role in “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” according to a report published Friday by Entertainment Tonight.

Gwyneth Paltrow genuinely did not know she was in “Spider-Man: Homecoming” so this adorable interaction from “The Chef Show” is easily my favorite thing on the internet today pic.twitter.com/lc3VlSs1Hp — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) June 7, 2019

The “Iron Man” actress and actor-director Jon Favreau were cooking together when Favreau brought up “Spider-Man.”

“Yeah, we were in ‘Spider-Man’ together,” Favreau reminds Paltrow, who plays Pepper Potts in the Marvel movies. “Remember we were in ‘Spider-Man?'” (RELATED: Here’s Why Gwyneth Paltrow Is Being Sued)

“We weren’t in ‘Spider-Man,'” Paltrow replied while Favreau answered, “Yes, we were. ‘Homecoming’. You were in ‘Spider-Man.'”

“No. I was in ‘Avengers,'” Paltrow responded.

How famous do you have to be to forget the movies that you have been in? That’s crazy to me. I guess when you’ve been in as many Marvel movies as Paltrow has been in they all run together.

She’s so sure of it too that if I didn’t know that she was in “Spider-Man” I would have believed her.

Talk about an embarrassing moment. In Paltrow’s defense though, she has filmed at least 43 different movies during her career. At that point, I can understand forgetting about one for a second.