Trump: ‘Nervous Nancy’ Pelosi Is ‘A Nasty, Vindictive, Horrible Person’

President Donald Trump has a new nickname for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi: “nervous Nancy.”

“Her name is ‘nervous Nancy’ because she’s a nervous wreck,” Trump said of Democratic California Rep. Pelosi in a Fox News interview Thursday night on “The Ingraham Angle.” Trump encouraged Pelosi “to focus” on her congressional district that he described as being overrun with drug paraphernalia and addicts.

He suggested he might have “gotten some deals done” with the speaker but claimed “she’s incapable of of doing deals; she’s a nasty, vindictive, horrible person.” (RELATED: Trump Invites WH Staff To Dispute Pelosi’s Claim That He Had A ‘Temper Tantrum’)

It seems that most or all of Trump’s meetings with Pelosi, whether to discuss funding for the border wall or spending on infrastructure, have ended in stalemates, usually with the speaker arguing that it was impossible to engage in a dialogue with the president. After a session last December, Pelosi described the experience as being in “a tinkle contest with a skunk.”

In an apparent reference to Pelosi reportedly saying that she wants Trump “in prison,” the president said, “she made a statement, it was a horrible vicious statement while I’m overseas.” (RELATED: Pelosi Says Trump ‘Is Goading Us To Impeach Him’)

The president seemed to reserve his most severe criticism of Pelosi for the state of her San Francisco congressional district that is reportedly inundated with drug use. (RELATED: Someone Took Out A Full-Page Ad In SF Newspaper To Warn Residents To ‘Watch Your Backs’ For Homeless People)

“Ask Nancy, why does her district have drug needles all over the place,” said Trump. “It’s the most disgusting thing what she’s allowed to happen to her district, with needles, with drug addicts, with people living in the middle of the streets, with people living on the sidewalk. She ought to focus on that because she’s a disaster.”

As for any move towards impeachment, Trump said “Let her do what she wants. You know what? I think they’re in big trouble.”

