Trump Announces Agreement With Mexico

President Donald Trump signed an agreement with Mexico Friday night to suspend tariffs that were set to take effect Monday in exchange to help to prevent illegal immigration.

I am pleased to inform you that The United States of America has reached a signed agreement with Mexico. The Tariffs scheduled to be implemented by the U.S. on Monday, against Mexico, are hereby indefinitely suspended. Mexico, in turn, has agreed to take strong measures to…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2019

….stem the tide of Migration through Mexico, and to our Southern Border. This is being done to greatly reduce, or eliminate, Illegal Immigration coming from Mexico and into the United States. Details of the agreement will be released shortly by the State Department. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2019

Trump tweeted:

Prior to the agreement, Trump had announced that a 5% tariff would be implemented on Monday, which would increase 5% each month until plateauing at 25% in October.

These tariffs were meant to punish Mexico for failing to prevent Central American migrants from crossing through Mexico’s northern border to reach the United States. (RELATED: Border Patrol Reports A Surge Of Africans Trying To Illegally Cross The Border)

While the specifics of the deal are unknown, The Washington Post reported Thursday that Mexican negotiators were offering to deploy thousands of National Guard troops to its border with Guatemala and enact sweeping changes to its asylum laws.

