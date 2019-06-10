Country Superstar Darius Rucker Raises $2 Million For Children’s Hospital

Country superstar Darius Rucker proved to be one of the good guys after he managed to raise more than $2 million for the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

“I was struck on that first visit by how St. Jude not only cares for their patients but also their patients’ families,” the 53-year-old country singer shared in a statement Sunday to Fox News. (RELATED: Country Stars Remember Las Vegas Victims During CMT Awards)

“They believe that a financial burden is the last thing a family should face when their focus needs to be on helping a kid get better, and St. Jude makes sure that their patients never pay a dime,” he added. “It’s an honor for us to be able to help them continue such an important mission.” (RELATED: Celebrities Attack Trump After Vegas Massacre, Demand Gun Restrictions)

It came after the “Wagon Wheel” hitmaker held his 10th annual benefits concert, golf tournament and charity auction in which they raised $425,000 for the children’s hospital this year, making the total over the last decade more than $2 million, per WKRN.

Rucker was joined by such superstars as Sheryl Crow, Luke Bryan and Brett Young — just to name a few — for a sold-out show.

After the concert last week, he tweeted about his first experience visiting the hospital 10 years ago and that he made it his goal ever since to do “everything” he “could to help.”

10 years ago I visited @StJude and knew I wanted to do everything I could to help those kids and the amazing doctors who work tirelessly to find cures. Because of all of YOU, we’ve raised over 2 million dollars for them. Thank you. #DariusandFriends https://t.co/gGhqFgtbIl pic.twitter.com/hQh1DXxUzs — Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) June 6, 2019

“10 years ago I visited @StJude and knew I wanted to do everything I could to help those kids and the amazing doctors who work tirelessly to find cures. Because of all of YOU, we’ve raised over 2 million dollars for them. Thank you. #DariusandFriends,” Rucker captioned his post on Twitter, along with a handful of pics from the night.