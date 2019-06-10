Red Sox Flying David Ortiz To Boston After Shooting In The Dominican Republic

The Red Sox plan to fly baseball legend David “Big Papi” Ortiz to Boston for treatment Monday night after he was shot Sunday in the Dominican Republic.

Ortiz, 43, is hospitalized in serious condition but stable enough to fly, Red Sox President Sam Kennedy said Monday, according to CBS. He said the shooting “shocked us to our core.”

Ortiz will be taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, reported CNN. Support for Ortiz flooded social media Monday. (RELATED: David Ortiz Shot In The Dominican Republic, Chilling Surveillance Video Surfaces On Twitter)

“Six years ago, David Ortiz’s spirit and resolve helped us all begin to heal from the Boston Marathon bombing. Today, I want to join many others in wishing him a speedy recovery of his own. Get well soon, Papi,” former President Barack Obama wrote on Twitter.

Six years ago, David Ortiz’s spirit and resolve helped us all begin to heal from the Boston Marathon bombing. Today, I want to join many others in wishing him a speedy recovery of his own. Get well soon, Papi. pic.twitter.com/9orpBgnVI5 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 10, 2019

“Thinking of you David Ortiz you’re a legend, friend and represent strength like no other! Get well soon, New England loves you,” former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski wrote on Twitter.

Thinking of you @davidortiz you’re a legend, friend and represent strength like no other! Get well soon, New England loves you. pic.twitter.com/7f8F0vHXoG — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) June 10, 2019

Ortiz was enjoying himself at Dial Bar and Lounge in Santo Domingo when a man got off of a motorcycle and shot him in the back Sunday night. The suspected gunman is alive after being rushed by a crowd of witnesses.

Ortiz lost his gallbladder and part of his intestine after being shot. His liver was also damaged.

