Biden Makes Lofty Promise On Cancer At Iowa Event

Joe Biden issued a lofty promise during a campaign speech in Iowa on Tuesday.

“I promise you if I’m elected president, you’re going to see the single most important thing that changes America, is we’re going to cure cancer,” the former vice president told supporters at a rally in Ottumwa, Iowa.

Biden’s son, Beau, died of brain cancer May 30, 2015. Biden led the Obama administration’s “Cancer Moonshot” effort in 2016 to find a cure for cancer. He and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, launched the Biden Cancer Initiative in July 2017. The Bidens stepped down from their board positions April 25, after Biden announced his run for president.

Biden, who leads a field of 23 Democrats in presidential polls, assailed President Donald Trump during his speech in Iowa, especially on the issue of tariffs against China. (RELATED: Trump Explains Why He Wants To Run Against Biden)

Speaking to reporters in Washington earlier Tuesday, Trump said he prefers running against Biden of any of the Democratic candidates.

“I’d rather run against — I think — Biden than anybody,” said Trump. “I think he’s the weakest mentally, and I like running against people that are against Biden.”

