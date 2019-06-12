Mistrial Declared On Remaining Rape Charges Against Kellen Winslow Jr.

Kellen Winslow’s rape trial has ended in a mistrial for the remaining charges.

Winslow had been facing a grand total of 12 charges, and three of them involved the alleged rape of multiple women. He was convicted on one of the rape charges Monday, but the rest have ended in a mistrial, at least for the time being.

The Associated Press reported the following Tuesday:

A California judge declared a mistrial Tuesday on the remaining charges against former NFL player Kellen Winslow Jr. after a jury convicted him of raping a 58-year-old homeless woman but could not break a deadlock over two counts of rape involving a 54-year-old hitchhiker and an unconscious teen. Prosecutors did not immediately say whether they would retry the eight undecided charges but agreed to return to court Friday to discuss that option and possibly set a new trial date.

Winslow, who was drafted by the Browns out of college, shouldn’t start getting excited because he still faces up to a total of nine years on the three charges he was convicted on to start the week, which included rape by force, indecent exposure and lewd contact. The first one is a felony and the other two are misdemeanors. He was also acquitted of a lewd contact charge Monday.

According to the same report from the AP, he must also now register as a sex offender and it’s not known if a re-trial will occur.

If Winslow had been convicted on all 12 charges, there could have been a very real chance he never would have walked out of prison again.

However, we’ll now have to wait and see if the district attorney tries to prosecute him again on allegations that go as far back as 2003.

According to the AP, the prosecutor claimed the majority of the jury believed Winslow was indeed guilty of multiple rapes, which might make a re-trial more likely.

Either way, it’s a dark day for the NFL and all those impacted by Winslow. The former NFL star will now wait to be sentenced on his rape conviction as the government decides what to do next.