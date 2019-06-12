Steve Scalise Thanks The Security Detail That Saved His Life As They Return To The Baseball Field

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise welcomed back U.S. Capitol Police Officer Crystal Griner and Special Agent David Bailey on Wednesday, roughly two years after the duo were instrumental in stopping the shooting that occurred during a baseball practice.

“The thing I think about the most when I think about June 14th [2017] — it’s the heroes,” Scalise said, with his arm around Griner. “I don’t think about the guy who started this all because none of us would be here if it wasn’t for the heroes — and the miracles, you all know what miracles happened, but if it wasn’t for the United States Capitol Police a lot of us wouldn’t be here.”

Scalise was notably the subject of an assassination attempt after James Hodgkinson, a left-wing activist, opened fire while Republicans were practicing for the annual Congressional Baseball Game in 2017. He was shot in the hip and gravely injured during the attack.

“I just want to say, I’m so proud of Crystal and David because the whole detail that I get to know as a family, they also have a job to do. It’s a job that allows us to just do what we do without thinking about protection because they’re the ones thinking about it,” Scalise said. “If they weren’t out there that day and risking their lives … ya’ll can be proud to know the best of law enforcement was on display that day.”

Griner and Bailey rushed onto the field after Hodgkinson opened fire. Griner was shot in the ankle and Bailey sustained a minor injury while protecting the congressmen and other civilians. (RELATED: Steve Scalise Says Democrats Wouldn’t Allow Him To Testify At House Gun Violence Hearing)

“You make not only the United States Capitol Police proud, but every man and woman that puts on a badge and risks their life to protect communities could be proud to know that that day, the Capitol Police were the epitome of what’s great about law enforcement,” Scalise said. “They went out and risked their lives and faced a shooter that had a lot more ammunition, a lot more fire power, but [the shooter] didn’t have the resolve and the skill and the well-trained determination of these people.

“Ya’ll made law enforcement proud, all around the country, that day and thank you, thanks for your service and sacrifice,” he added. “Glad you’re back, both of them are back wearing this uniform!”

