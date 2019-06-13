Trump Trolls The Left With Stephanopoulos Interview

On today’s show we get into the interview President Trump gave to George Stephanopoulos and his answer about opposition research from foreigners. Also, why you shouldn’t vacation in third world countries, Joe Biden says there were no scandals or lie during the Obama administration, HBO readies the premiere of soft-core kidding porn, and New York Democrats introduce a bill to legalize prostitution.

Is it illegal to receive opposition research from a citizen of a foreign country? No, it’s not. But that fact has been lost in all the media hubbub over President Trump’s answer about whether or not he’d listen to a foreigner who told his campaign they had information on a rival candidate. Lost in all the pearl clutching is how the Trump campaign got no information from a foreign agent but the Clinton campaign did. Also gone is the money the 1996 Clinton/Gore campaign received from China, and how Congressman Adan Schiff was eager to receive information from Russian pranksters who posed as a Ukrainian government official. Double standards much? We get into it.

Don’t vacation in third world countries. As the suspicious American tourist deaths in the Dominican Republic illustrate why you shouldn’t spend a lot of leisure time in places where you can’t safely leave the resort grounds.

Joe Biden must not remember is tenure as Vice President, or maybe he was only getting his news from CNN. He claimed yesterday that there were no scandals or lies during the Obama administration. He’s right, if you ignore Fast & Furious, the IRS targeting conservatives, Benghazi, and “If you like your plan, you can keep your plan.” We educate the former Senator from Delaware.

Liberals love to lecture the American people about what they deem to be “moral,” yet liberal Hollywood loves to churn out borderline porn. A new show coming to HBO Sunday night has so much nudity of characters in high school it’s even making some of the Hollywood elite uncomfortable. What do you expect from people who claim taxpayer funding of abortions is moral?

Finally, New York lawmakers introduced a bill to legalize prostitution. Democrats have been doing it to the country for generations, why not make the real thing legal? We get into all of it.

