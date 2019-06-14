‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Kristian Nairn Will DJ At Larry Flynt’s Hustler Strip Club In Las Vegas

“Game of Thrones” star Kristian Nairn is going to be bringing his DJ talents to a Las Vegas strip club.

According to TMZ, Nairn, who played Hodor in the hit HBO show, will be spinning tracks Friday at Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club. The venue will be “tricked out” for the big time show at Larry Flynt’s club. (RELATED: These Are The Sexiest Photos Of ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Star Emilia Clarke On The Internet)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by kristiannairn (@kristiannairn) on Jun 9, 2019 at 9:31am PDT

Imagine going from starring in the biggest show in all of television to DJing in a Vegas strip club. I’m not saying that as a knock. I’m saying that it’s just wild to be all over the place like that.

The man is apparently a jack of all trades. He can hold the door one moment, and then start blasting music around naked women the next. (RELATED: ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Series Finale ‘The Iron Throne’ Is A Massive Disappointment)

If that doesn’t take a wide range of talent, then I don’t know what does.

Imagine walking into a strip club (can’t confirm on the record if I’ve ever been in one), and seeing Hodor just letting it rip on stage.

At that point, you just have to start dropping as many “Game of Thrones” references as possible. There’s no other options on the table.

I hope like hell the strippers at this club start their show by being in costume. There’s no other way to do it. If you’ve got a star from the show leading the way, then you have to fully embrace it.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter