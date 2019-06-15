Fox News host Tucker Carlson poked fun at CNN chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta during a Friday night “Tucker Carlson Tonight” segment on liberal media bias.

The Fox News host opened the segment by introducing a CNN clip of Acosta and Don Lemon “complimenting one another for a job well done.”

“No one has ever accused Jim Acosta of being a genius,” Tucker said. “Even by our estimates, it’s pretty shocking that he is so proud of himself.”

Carlson’s comments came the same day fellow Fox News host Sean Hannity tussled with Acosta on Twitter about a contention in the CNN correspondent’s recently-released book that both Fox News hosts purposefully ignored him on a press bus. (RELATED: CNN Lays Off Almost Entire Division, Surprises Employees As ‘Crazy Rumor’ Comes True)

Fox News contributor Dan Bongino brought up the controversy during his “Dan Bongino’s Explosive Headlines” segment at the end of Carlson’s show:

“Jim Acosta writes a book about — wait for it — Jim Acosta!” Bongino quipped. “We are living in peak Acosta right now. This is peak Jim Acosta. This book, it’s not about The New York Times’ failure to cover the Soviet Union in the ‘50s and ‘60s. The book is literally about Jim Acosta and his experiences with Donald Trump. Tucker, I hear you make an appearance in there. He’s upset you didn’t go to summer slam with him on a bus when you saw him. I guess he wanted some physical confrontation, which is just, again, totally peak Acosta.”

“I don’t yell at people I disagree with personally, because I’m not a liberal,” said Tucker.

“Me either,” Bongino said, laughing. “It’s not personal buddy, get over it, right?”

