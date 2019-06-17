Bella Thorne Posts Her Own Nudes After A Hacker Threatened To Release The Photos

Bella Thorne released nude photos of herself Saturday on Twitter after she was blackmailed by somebody who threatened to leak them.

The “Midnight Sun” actress’ social media appeared to be hacked Thursday, according to a report published by The Hollywood Reporter. Her profile picture was changed to a photo of a man and a series of racist tweets were tweeted from the account. They have since been deleted.

“For the last 24 hours I have been threatened with my own nudes,” Thorne shared on social media alongside screenshots of text messages between her and the alleged hacker. “I feel gross. I feel watched, I feel someone has taken something from me that I only wanted one special person to see.”

Thorne explained her decision to post the photos she was being blackmailed with in her social media post. (RELATED: Bella Thorne Makes A Sickening Amount Of Money Off Instagram. Here’s Why That’s Wrong)

“I’m putting this out because it is MY DECISION NOW U DONT [sic] GET TO TAKE YET ANOTHER THING FROM ME,” Thorne continued. “I can sleep tonight knowing I took my power back. U can’t control my life u never will.”

What a bold way to get in front of a potential nude photo release. She didn’t exactly post the photos themselves, but you get the picture of what the guy was threatening to release from the screenshots.