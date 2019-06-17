Report: Prince Phillip Warned Prince Harry Not To Marry Meghan Markle

Prince Phillip reportedly warned Prince Harry against marrying his then-girlfriend Meghan Markle, and told his grandson not to marry an actress.

The 98-year-old member of the royal family told the Duke of Sussex, "one steps out with actresses, one doesn't marry them," according to the UK's Sunday Times in a report Monday in Page Six.

Phillip reportedly made the comments just as things were getting serious between the duke and then-American actress Markle.

It comes following stories that Prince William allegedly "was concerned about how quickly the relationship" between his brother and the actress was moving.

“William wanted to make sure that Harry was making the right decision,” royal expert Katie Nicholl told Fox News. “And I think what was intended as well-meaning, brotherly concern and a bit of advice went down quite badly with Harry, who felt that William wasn’t being as supportive as he might’ve been. So there has certainly been tensions between the brothers.”

“I think William sees how happy Meghan makes Harry,” she added. “I think he’s quite impressed by Meghan, her work ethic, how quickly she’s adapted to royal life. Of course … the jury is still out. But actually, I think William has realized that Meghan is probably the best thing to happen to Harry.”

As previously reported, in November 2017, the couple announced they were engaged and several months later tied the knot in a gorgeous wedding ceremony at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

It wasn’t long after that they announced they were expecting their first child due sometime in spring of 2019. On May 6th, the duke and duchess welcomed their first child, Archie Harrison. He weighed in at 7 lbs and 3 oz.