Duchess Meghan Markle Reportedly Plans To Raise Royal Baby Gender Neutral

The Duchess of Sussex reportedly told friends she wanted to raise her baby using a “fluid” approach to gender.

The gender of the baby has been unknown, but sources close to Markle said the Duchess spoke to friends about the way the couple wanted to raise their baby at Markle’s New York baby shower.

“Her exact word was ‘fluid,'” a source told Vanity Fair. “She said they plan to raise their child with a fluid approach to gender, and they won’t be imposing any stereotypes.”

Vanity Fair reported that the couple has already created a gender neutral nursery. The color scheme focuses on neutral tones, opting for white and grey instead of pink and blue. The couple has also chosen to create the nursery using eco-friendly products.

Markle’s friends threw her a baby shower in New York City organized by Serena Williams and Amal Clooney. The baby shower was held at The Mark, an Upper East Side hotel, according to Page Six. (RELATED: Amal Clooney And Serena Williams Throwing Meghan Markle Baby Shower In NYC)

Once the baby arrives, Markle’s mom plans on moving in with the couple to help them take care of the newborn instead of a nanny Vanity Fair reported.