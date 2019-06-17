Travis Kelce Said It ‘Ripped Our Hearts Out’ When The Chiefs Released Kareem Hunt

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce was apparently pretty sad to see Kareem Hunt get cut.

The young and talented running back, who is suspended for the first eight games of the 2019 season, was shown the exit door after a video surfaced of him appearing to get physical with a woman at a Cleveland residence building. He has since signed with the Browns, and Kelce was not happy to see him go.

“He’s an unbelievable player. It ripped our hearts out when he got released from Kansas City, but to see him get another chance, I would hope and I would think he’s going to make the absolute most of it,” said Saturday, according to Cleveland.com. (RELATED: New York Giants Trade Odell Beckham Jr. To The Cleveland Browns)

I understand what Kelce is trying to say about losing a teammate, but this might not have been the wisest thing to vocalize.

Hunt got himself kicked off the Chiefs. It was his actions that cost him his job. It wasn’t the Chiefs’ fault that he chose to behave in such a manner.

It shouldn’t be a shock your teammate accused of harming a woman got cut. The Chiefs should be applauded for getting rid of him. It’s not exactly something you should sympathize with as a man.

We’ll have to see if Hunt is able to get his life turned around and stay on the correct path with the Browns. If he does, then he’ll still have a very long career ahead of him.

If he slips up again, Roger Goodell will probably make sure he never plays again. His fate is in his own hands. We’ll have to wait and see what he does with it.

