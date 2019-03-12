REPORT: New York Giants Trade Odell Beckham Jr. To The Cleveland Browns

Odell Beckham Jr. was reportedly traded to the Cleveland Browns late Tuesday night.

According to Mike Garafolo, the New York Giants shipped the insanely talented receiver to the Browns in exchange for a first-round pick, a third-round pick and Jabrill Peppers.

BREAKING: The #Browns have traded for #Giants WR Odell Beckham, sources say. The deal is done. I am not joking. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 12, 2019

#Browns first-round pick, their second third-rounder and Jabril Peppers to the #Giants, as @AdamSchefter said. Odell Beckham to the #Browns. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 13, 2019

This is huge. Baker Mayfield now has Jarvis Landry and ODB out there playing wide receiver for him. I can't believe I'm actually saying this, but the Browns might be extremely good next year.

They're absolutely loaded with talent. What defense in the league wants to play against Beckham and Landry?

They’re absolutely loaded with talent. What defense in the league wants to play against Beckham and Landry?

I literally can’t even believe this is real. For as much fun of Cleveland as we make, there are real things happening there right now.

Mayfield and Beckham together is also going to be great entertainment. Two of the biggest egos in the league will now be on the same sideline.

What an incredible sport and league. I can’t wait for the 2019 season!