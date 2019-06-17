People Are Upset At The Idea Wisconsin’s Football Team Should Win 10 Games

I love it. I absolutely love it. We’re in June and people are already to do battle. This is what I live for. This is what it’s all about.

The upset fans jumping in the comments section are the people who get me out of bed in the morning with a smile on my face.

Let me break this down for all of you. You have no idea what is going to happen this upcoming season. You can scream and complain all you want, but you truly don’t have any idea.

You know who does know? Me. I’m the one who knows. I’m the one who pretty much goes into a bunker to break down tape, work the phones, and do whatever it takes to win a championship.

Most men won’t be awake for several more hours by the time I roll out of bed ready to dominate the college football landscape.

While they rest, I go to work. While they take a day off, I grind it out for Wisconsin. If you’re going to come at me, you damn well better bring an arm.

Having said that, I love all the anger from each and every one of you. It’ll only grow as time passes. Let it eat at you. Dwell on it. Harness it and bring it to the table once the season starts.

The more anger, the better the battle. No rivalry is ever great when just one side (me) is dominating. I need all the vitriol you can provide.

There’s a reason I might have to travel around Vegas in a disguise. It’s because SEC fans might try to take me out. I wouldn’t have it any other way.

I’m glad to see you’re already all in the fight, and we’re months out. It’s going to be a hell of a ride.

