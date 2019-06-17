People Are Upset At The Idea Wisconsin’s Football Team Should Win 10 Games

David Hookstead | Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief

People didn’t have the most rational of responses when I floated my thoughts on Wisconsin’s football record for the upcoming season.

As I’m sure you all already know, I believe the likely outcome for my Badgers this upcoming football season is to go 10-2 during the regular season. They could go undefeated, could lose more games, but they’ll have 10 regular season wins where I have them pegged. (RELATED: Will Jack Coan Or Graham Mertz Start At Quarterback For The Wisconsin Badgers?)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on

My friends, that prediction didn’t go over well with the loyal readers and fans. People were quick to jump down my throat. You can read some of the responses below:

  • I expect the Wisconsin Badgers to keep its football tradition alive. NOT…ONE…NATIONAL…CHAMPIONSHIP
    I’m going to enjoy David’s weeping and gnashing of teeth as his team struggles to achieve mediocrity.
  • Why does the DC continue to let the epitome of obnoxious stupidity continue to blather about HIS teams that literally 99% of the readers don’t care about. The DC needs to rid itself of this clown show. Mensa Hookstead should be fired.
  • Sorry David, crash and burn as usual. go Buckeyes!
  • If the only two choices are ‘National Championship’ and ‘disaster’ then it will 100% be ‘disaster’.
  • When Hookbait thinks Death Star-U (aka Wisconsin) will go 10-2 you can all be absolutely assured Darth Badger will win all of 2 games. Unfortunately we will all have to endure Hookbait’s whining and crying throughout the year as it all unfolds. It’d be nicer if the DC would fire this moron.
  • Keep dreaming, Hookstead. Wisconsin will get no closer to the National Championship than their living room televisions…….again. Enjoy another Pinstripe Bowl. Or, maybe they’ll upgrade your guys to……the Las Vegas Bowl.

I love it. I absolutely love it. We’re in June and people are already to do battle. This is what I live for. This is what it’s all about.

The upset fans jumping in the comments section are the people who get me out of bed in the morning with a smile on my face.

Let me break this down for all of you. You have no idea what is going to happen this upcoming season. You can scream and complain all you want, but you truly don’t have any idea.

You know who does know? Me. I’m the one who knows. I’m the one who pretty much goes into a bunker to break down tape, work the phones, and do whatever it takes to win a championship.

Most men won’t be awake for several more hours by the time I roll out of bed ready to dominate the college football landscape.

While they rest, I go to work. While they take a day off, I grind it out for Wisconsin. If you’re going to come at me, you damn well better bring an arm.

Having said that, I love all the anger from each and every one of you. It’ll only grow as time passes. Let it eat at you. Dwell on it. Harness it and bring it to the table once the season starts.

The more anger, the better the battle. No rivalry is ever great when just one side (me) is dominating. I need all the vitriol you can provide.

There’s a reason I might have to travel around Vegas in a disguise. It’s because SEC fans might try to take me out. I wouldn’t have it any other way.

Youre Crazy Woody Harrelson GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

I’m glad to see you’re already all in the fight, and we’re months out. It’s going to be a hell of a ride.

