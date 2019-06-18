‘Sarah! Sarah! Sarah!’ — Crowd Erupts When Trump Calls Sarah Sanders To The Stage

An excited crowd erupted in applause and chanted “Sarah! Sarah! Sarah!” when President Donald Trump called his former press secretary, Sarah Sanders, to the stage during his Tuesday night campaign kick-off rally in Orlando, Florida.

WATCH:



“By the way, by the way, a woman who has been so good, so talented, so wonderful and we are sort of going to be losing her,” Trump told the crowd before speculating about Sanders’ future electoral possibilities.

“I feel she’ll be running for a certain gubernatorial position. Don’t worry, Ron,” Trump said, speaking to Florida’s current governor, Ron DeSantis. “It will not be Florida. It won’t be Florida, I promise you Casey. She’d be tough, right? A woman who’s a special woman, and her father, by the way, he’s out there fighting for us all the time, Sarah Huckabee Sanders.”

The crowd erupted in cheers and applause as Sanders made her way to the stage. (RELATED: Here’s Who Could Replace White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders)

“Thank you, Mr. President,” she said to continued cheers. “Thank you, Mr. President.”

“Sarah! Sarah! Sarah!” the crowd chanted.

“This has been truly the honor of a lifetime and one of the most incredible experiences anybody could ever imagine,” Sanders said when the crowd finally quieted down. “And that’s because I’ve had the chance to be on the front row of history and watch you drastically change our country for the better.”

You’ve made America great and you’re gonna continue to make America great. I couldn’t be prouder to be part of your team. I’m gonna go spent a little bit of time with my kids, but no one will be a stronger voice and a more fierce advocate for this president, because he’s fighting for all of the people in this room and for all of the people that you represent all over the country, and he’s gonna have an incredible six more years to make our country as strong as it’s ever been. Thank you Mr. President.

“We are going to miss her,” Trump said as the crowd cheered. “Thank you, Sarah. Incredible. A warrior.”

Sanders resigned her post early this week, citing her desire to spend more time with her family. Trump himself expressed his hope that she would run for the governorship of Arkansas, a position her father, Mike Huckabee, once held.

