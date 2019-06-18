Watch Danny McBride, John Goodman And Adam Devine In The Trailer For HBO’s ‘The Righteous Gemstones’

Your first name

HBO looks like it might have another hit on its hands with “The Righteous Gemstones.”

The plot, according to IMDB, is:

“A TV series that follows a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed and charitable work.”

Not only is the plot awesome, but the cast is also loaded. Danny McBride, John Goodman, and Adam Devine will all star. (RELATED: HBO’s New Show Sounds Like Comedy Gold. Here’s What We Know)

Judging from the trailer, it’s going to be full of nonstop laughs. Give it a watch below:

This is going to be awesome when it gets released in August. It’s going to be absolutely incredible. Goodman, McBride, and Devine are hilarious.

Specifically speaking, McBride has crushed it for HBO. “Eastbound and Down” and “Vice Principals” were both incredible.

Now, he’s going to tackle televangelism, which is something I’m here for. Adding in Goodman and Devine was a genius decision from HBO.

We’re talking about a comedy trio for the ages. If it’s even 10% as funny as “Eastbound and Down,” then it’ll certainly be worth watching.

I can promise you that much.

Make sure to tune into HBO in August for “The Righteous Gemstones.” Something tells me we’re in for another gigantic hit from McBride and the geniuses over at HBO.

