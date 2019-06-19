Arkansas GOP Signals Support For Possible Sanders Gubernatorial Run

In response to a tweet by President Trump, suggesting his former press secretary Sarah Huckabee-Sanders might run for governor in her home state of Arkansas, the state’s GOP has embraced the idea in a statement shared with The Daily Caller.

“From what we gather, Sarah is looking forward to spending more time with her husband and 3 young children,” a spokesperson told The Daily Caller. “However, if she does decide to seek the nomination of our Party and becomes our nominee, we will be fully prepared to support one of our daughters of Arkansas.”

Trump has praised the current occupant of the office, Asa Hutchinson, in the past, and he will remain in office until 2022, so Sanders has some time to make a decision.

Mike Huckabee did not respond to The Daily Caller’s request for comment. When asked last Friday on Fox Business whether or not his daughter will be running for governor, Huckabee admitted that he did not know. “I have no idea, I don’t think she does either” Huckabee said. “It could happen. I tell you this, it’s the greatest job in the world. If she were to run and win governorship, she would go back to a governor’s mansion that she basically grew up in. And there, she saw how brutal politics can be.”

Huckabee-Sanders officially resigned from her role as White House Press Secretary last Friday, after serving three-and-a-half years in the Trump Administration. Sanders held her first White House press briefing on May 5th 2017, standing in for then Press Secretary Sean Spicer during his Naval Reserve leave.

Trump allowed Sanders to speak amid a special event at The White House last Thursday, where Kim Kardashian West delivered remarks about a second chance hiring and criminal justice reform event in the East Wing. (RELATED: Kim Kardashian Speaks at White House Hiring and Re-entry Event As Part of Criminal Justice Reform Campaign)

Sanders admits that her role as Press Secretary was the greatest job she could have ever hoped for. At times, Sanders’s voice got emotional as she recounted some of the wonderful moments during her time representing the Trump Administration before reporters. “This is something I will treasure forever,” Sanders said, “I’m going to continue to be one of the most outspoken and loyal supporters of the president.”

….She is a very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job! I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas – she would be fantastic. Sarah, thank you for a job well done! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2019

President Trump highlighted Sanders’s talents as press secretary and surprised many when he endorsed the idea of her potentially running for Governor of Arkansas. “After [three-and-a-half] years, our wonderful Sarah Huckabee-Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the Great State of Arkansas,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “She is a very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job! I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas – she would be fantastic.”