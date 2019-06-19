Justice Ginsburg Cements Pop Icon Status With MTV Music And TV Award

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg won the “Best Real-Life Hero” award Monday at the MTV Movie and TV Awards in Santa Monica, California.

Awards at the ceremony are given based on popular vote, as opposed to the guild systems favored by other award programs.

Ginsburg’s nomination commanded more votes than other high-profile figures like tennis star Serena Williams, comedian Hannah Gadsby, rock climber Alex Honnold and WWE prize fighter Roman Reigns.

Two 2018 feature films documented Ginsburg’s life and times. A documentary called “RBG” from directors Betsy West and Julie Cohen was nominated for an Academy Award. The intense cultural attention Ginsburg enjoys has given her a popular icon status uncommon to the staid and stuffy chambers of the nation’s highest court.

The “RBG” documentary lost in the “Best Fight” category at the MTV awards to “Captain Marvel.” Other nominees for that title included “Game of Thrones,” “Avengers: Endgame” and “WrestleMania.”

A biopic featuring Felicity Jones and Armie Hammer called “On the Basis of Sex” premiered in December 2018. The film tracked her early career in law and litigation on behalf of women’s rights. (RELATED: Justice Ginsburg Hints At Outcome Of Supreme Court’s Biggest Cases)

The justice was not able to attend the event. The Supreme Court is fast approaching the end of its current term, with major decisions on gerrymandering, the census citizenship question, and the separation of church and state expected within the next two weeks.

The demands of the court notwithstanding, Ginsburg has managed several public appearances in recent months. She delivered remarks at the Second Circuit Judicial Conference in New York on June 7, where she seemed to drop hints about the outcome of several much-watched matters currently before the court.

Ginsburg also visited Stockholm in May to accept an honorary doctorate from Lund University, where she did research in the early 1960s for a book on Swedish civil procedure.

