‘Kingsman’ Fans, We’ve Got The Title Of The Prequel And It’s Epic

“Kingsman” fans got some very exciting news Wednesday when the name for the prequel to Matthew Vaughn’s highly successful spy-thriller franchise was released.

Fox just released the name and a new logline about the prequel to “Kingsman: The Secret Service” aptly titled, “The King’s Man,” according to the Hollywood Reporter. (RELATED: Celebrate Samantha Hoopes’ Birthday With Her Hottest Looks)

“As a collection of history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them,” the logline from Disney and 20th Century Fox read. (RELATED: Celebrate Anna Kendrick’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

The movie will reportedly deal with the origins of the international spy organization and feature such stars as Ralph Fiennes, Matthew Goode, and Harris Dickinson.

The first film, released in 2015, featured the likes of Taron Egerton and Colin Firth.

“A spy organization recruits an unrefined, but promising street kid into the agency’s ultra-competitive training program, just as a global threat emerges from a twisted tech genius,” the first film’s description reads, pera IMDb.

The sequel titled, “Kingsman: The Golden Circle,” released in 2017, upped the ante: “When their headquarters are destroyed and the world is held hostage, the Kingsman’s journey leads them to the discovery of an allied spy organization in the United States. These two elite secret organizations must band together to defeat a common enemy,” according to IMDb.

The prequel is expected to hit theaters Feb 14th 2020 and we can hardly wait.