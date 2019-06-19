Ratings Tank For The MTV Movie & TV Awards, Down A Staggering 42% From 2018

The TV ratings for the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Monday night were atrocious.

The award show got only 1.8 million viewers on VH1, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, BET and CMT, According to The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday night.

The 2018 show got 3.08 million viewers, which means the 2019 show saw a 42% drop.

Anytime you lose 42% of your audience, that’s a really bad sign. It’s even worse this time around because that means not many people watched The Rock’s awesome speech during the program.

For those of you who haven’t seen it yet, I suggest you give it a watch below.

I can’t blame people for not wanting to watch too many award shows. They get boring quick or they have a tendency to get political. Neither of those two options is overly appealing.

I’m tuning in so that I can find out which movies are taking home awards. I couldn’t care less about what some actor thinks about Trump, abortion or anything else. (RELATED: Watch The Rock’s Speech During The MTV Movie & TV Awards About Not Conforming)

They’re paid to entertain. They’re not paid to act. Unfortunately, the message doesn’t always come across in awards shows.

They get in front of the microphone and all hell breaks loose because they think middle American needs a lecture.

Good luck to the person at MTV responsible for saving this sinking ship. It certainly looks like they’ve got their work cutout for them.