Watch The Rock’s Speech During The MTV Movie & TV Awards About Not Conforming

Dwayne Johnson, who has gone by The Rock since his wrestling days, is arguably the most famous man in the entertainment industry, but there were apparently a lot of people who wanted him to change. The star actor wasn’t having any of it on his way to stardom. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Hottest Women On Instagram)

The Rock said the following during the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Monday night about not conforming to the standards of Hollywood:

I was told at that time you’ve got to be a certain way, you’ve got to drop some weight, you’ve got to be somebody different, you’ve got to stop working out, stop doing the things that I love, you’ve got to stop calling yourself ‘The Rock’. What? … You know, for years I bought into it because you think, ‘Oh, that’s what I’m supposed to do and I was miserable doing that. So, I made a choice. The choice was I wasn’t going to conform to Hollywood, Hollywood was going to conform to me. So, Hollywood conformed to me, and here I am getting the Generation Award. Holy sh*t!

You can watch the whole video below. It’s worth every second of your time.

Of all the speeches I’ve heard, this one from The Rock is right up there with Ashton Kutcher’s.

The reality of the situation is most of what you see in Hollywood is fake. It just is. It’s the entertainment industry. By definition it’s not real, and most people will break their backs to change themselves to appease those that think they can make or break their careers.

Clearly, The Rock was going to do his own thing and it worked out for the best.

I hope every teenager out there takes a moment to listen to these wise words from The Rock. The whole thing was great. All the way from being kind to being yourself, the “Ballers” star was correct on every count.

You’re simply not living life if you’re playing by the rules of others. People told me nobody would want to read a kid who wrote about college football, movies and beer.

Here we are nearly four years later and I’d say it has worked out pretty well.

Major props to The Rock for his words of wisdom. I couldn’t agree with him more if I tried.

