AOC Triples Down On Comparing US Immigration To The Holocaust

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hit a new low comparing American immigration policy to the Holocaust, and then doubled and tripled down. Is she the progressive Donald Trump?

Welcome back to Bullet Points. In today’s episode, Host Anders Hagstrom will cover a born-male transgender athlete saying his female opponents have a competitive advantage over him, the Houston Rockets’ James Harden crying off the court, and more.

AOC first referred to US border facilities as “concentration camps” on an Instagram live stream. She initially denied that she was making a direct comparison to the Holocaust, but many pointed out she had said “never again” during her broadcast, an explicit link to the Holocaust.

Hagstrom explains why AOC is wrong about the comparison and how she’s using the term “concentration camp” to dupe Americans.

