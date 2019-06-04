‘Bullet Points’ Ep. 2: Facebook Helps Media Dox Its Own User For Posting A Pelosi Meme

The Daily Beast doxxed a Trump supporter for posting a Nancy Pelosi meme, and Facebook helped them do it.

Is that how seriously Facebook takes its users’ privacy?

In today’s episode of Bullet Points, host Anders Hagstrom explains President Donald Trump’s cold reception in the U.K., how factions within the Democratic Party are trying to push their candidates further left, and Trump’s surprise visit to a church in Virginia after the shooting at Virginia Beach. (RELATED: John Delaney Hits Back After Ocasio-Cortez Tells Him To ‘Sashay Away’)

Later on, Hagstrom explains why a recent viral video of a rogue cruise ship means is just more evidence that you probably shouldn’t trust Italian cruise lines.

Plus, with Israel’s Jerusalem Day just behind us, Hagstrom goes over the conflicts arising from the one day of the year Jews are granted access to the Temple Mount in Jerusalem.

Watch Previous Episodes And Try Some Of Our Other Shows:

‘Bullet Points’: Breakfast Club BURNS Liz Warren Over Supposed Native American Heritage

‘Unfit To Print’: Buzzfeed Accuses Ben Shapiro Of Inciting Anti-Semitism

‘Firing Line’: Bill Buckley Debates Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Follow Anders on Twitter