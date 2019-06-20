Planned Parenthood Continues Construction Of A New Abortion Clinic Despite Abortion Bans

Planned Parenthood is continuing construction on a new abortion clinic in Alabama despite Alabama’s newly instated abortion bans.

Construction for the new Birmingham clinic began in January. A Planned Parenthood spokesperson told the Associated Press that the end result will be a “state-of-the-art” facility.

“It’s going to be a big, state-of-the-art facility with several exam rooms, offices. It will just be a new, beautiful building,” Planned Parenthood spokeswoman Barbara Ann Luttrell told the AP.

The 10,000-square-foot abortion clinic is projected to be completed by November, around the same time when Republican Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s May abortion legislation is set to go into place.

The governor signed H.B. 314 into law May 15, a near-total ban on abortions that makes no exceptions for victims of rape or incest. The law, which will take effect in six months, will be the most restrictive abortion law in the United States.

Doctors who violate H.B. 314 will face a Class C felony, punishable by a minimum of 10 years in jail and a maximum of 99 years. (RELATED: Alabama Gov. Signs Most Restrictive Abortion Bill Into Law)

“We are a doctor that Birmingham has counted on for decades, and we are committed to continuing to provide that care,” Luttrell said.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), the ACLU of Alabama and the Planned Parenthood Federation of America filed a lawsuit “on behalf of Alabama abortion providers” in the United States District Court of the Middle District of Alabama.

Plaintiffs represented in the case include Alabama Women’s Center, Reproductive Health Services, West Alabama Women’s Center and Planned Parenthood Southeast.

Ivey’s office and Planned Parenthood did not respond to requests for comment from The Daily Caller News Foundation.

