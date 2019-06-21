Frida Aasen Shares Awesome Bikini Picture On Instagram

Your first name

Frida Aasen had herself a day with a recent swimsuit picture on Instagram.

Aasen, who has just under 500,000 followers, posted a photo of herself in a black bikini, and I can promise you it’s not too hard on the eyes at all. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Will this be the best bikini snap you see all day? It’s hard to say for sure, but I can promise it won’t be the worst. That much is for sure. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below, and decide for yourself what you think. My guess is you’ll be impressed. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frida Aasen (@frida_aasen) on Jun 21, 2019 at 2:07am PDT

It will never get old watching Aasen tear up Instagram. It just won’t. It’s what she does best, and it’s why her fans love her so much. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

While you’re here, I highly suggest you take a gander at a few more of her golden posts. They’re all outstanding. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frida Aasen (@frida_aasen) on May 28, 2019 at 6:40am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frida Aasen (@frida_aasen) on May 25, 2019 at 11:14am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frida Aasen (@frida_aasen) on Apr 1, 2019 at 11:50am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frida Aasen (@frida_aasen) on Mar 22, 2019 at 1:48pm PDT