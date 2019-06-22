US

9 Dead In Hawaii After Sky Dive Plane Goes Down ‘Fully Engulfed In Fire’

A witness recorded video of a plane crash in Oahu, Hawaii, on June 22, 2019. YouTube screenshot/CBS This Morning courtesy Patrick Bagasol

YouTube screenshot/CBS This Morning courtesy Patrick Bagasol

Daily Caller News Foundation logo
Evie Fordham Politics and Health Care Reporter

Nine people died when a plane from a sky dive operation went down in a fiery crash near Dillingham Airfield in Oahu Friday night.

“With extreme sadness HDOT reports there were 9 souls on board the King Air twin engine plane that went down near Dillingham Airfield with no apparent survivors,” the Hawaii Department of Transportation said Saturday.

The plane went down on the outskirts of the airfield “quite a ways from the runway,” Honolulu Fire Chief Manuel Neves said according to The Associated Press. (RELATED: Largest Oil Refinery On The East Coast Explodes, Rocks Houses Miles Away)

“Upon arrival, we saw the plane fully engulfed in fire,” Neves said. “The first crews on scene extinguished the fire.”

Passengers’ names have not been released. Witnesses said the plane was inbound to the airport, reported the AP.

“In my 40 years as a firefighter here in Hawaii, this is the most tragic aircraft incident what [sic] we’ve had,” Neves said.

The scene of the crash is about an hour’s drive from Honolulu, the state’s capital.

A map shows Hawaii. Shutterstock image via Victor Maschek

A map shows Hawaii. Shutterstock image via Victor Maschek

The Hawaii Department of Transportation originally said six passengers were on the plane.

News of the Hawaii crash comes after six people perished in a fatal plane accident in April after the small aircraft crashed in central Texas.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.