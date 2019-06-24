Anderson Cooper Rushes To Commercial As E. Jean Carroll Says Most People Think Rape Is ‘Sexy’

CNN’s Anderson Cooper quickly cut to commercial Monday after the anchor was visibly taken aback by a comment from Elle columnist E. Jean Carroll.

Carroll, a longtime advice columnist, recently came forward to accuse President Donald Trump of raping her decades ago in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in New York City. She spoke to Cooper about the alleged incident during a segment of “AC 360,” characterizing it in a way that appeared to make him uncomfortable.

Something is wrong with her. Anderson Cooper cut straight to a commercial after she made that comment.

Carroll began by saying that she didn’t feel like a victim, arguing that she hadn’t been “thrown on the ground and ravished.” (RELATED: Columnist E Jean Carroll Says Trump Raped Her In The 1990s. White House Calls Claim ‘Completely False’)

“The word ‘rape’ carries so many sexual connotations,” Carroll explained. “This was not sexual. It just … it hurt … it just was …”

Cooper interrupted then, saying, “I think most people think of rape as a … it is a violent assault, it is not sexual.”

Carroll, nodding her head, fired back, “I think most people think of rape as being sexy. Think of the fantasies.”

Cooper seemed to stumble over his words as he immediately announced that the show was “going to take a short break.”

"It was against my will, and it hurt, and it was a fight." E. Jean Carroll recounts her alleged encounter with Donald Trump, who she says sexually assaulted her in a dressing room 23 years ago.

The president has called the allegations false, and added Monday that Carroll was “not my type.”