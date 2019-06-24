E. Jean Carroll Says She Didn’t Think Including Trump Accusation In Her Book Would Get Much Attention

Columnist E. Jean Carroll said she did not expect the attention her sexual assault allegation against President Donald Trump would receive when she included it in her forthcoming book during a CNN interview Monday.

WATCH:

“And you thought when you included those 11 pages in the book that it wouldn’t get this amount of attention?” CNN’s Alisyn Camerota asked Carroll.

“He was only one of 21 hideous men,” Carroll said. Carroll’s book revolves around the “Most Hideous Men of My Life List … a list of the 21 most revolting scoundrels I have ever met,” she wrote in the excerpt published by New York Magazine. (RELATED: Columnist E. Jean Carroll Says Trump Raped Her In The 1990s. White House Calls Claim ‘Completely False)

“But it is the president of the United States. You didn’t know the onslaught you would be in the middle of right now? You are talking about the president of the United States, and you are accusing him of sexual assault,” Camerota said.

Carroll went public Friday with allegations that Trump sexually assaulted her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in Manhattan in the 1990s. Her first-person account is New York Magazine’s cover story that features an excerpt from her upcoming book “What Do We Need Men For? A Modest Proposal,” reported New York Magazine’s The Intelligencer.

“What’s the title of this book? ‘What Do We Need Men For?’ I never mention Donald Trump in the description of the book, on Amazon, you don’t see it. It was not about selling a book about Donald Trump. By the way, men never get — male authors never get this question,” Carroll said near the beginning of her CNN interview.

Carroll said she did not go to the police even though a friend she told about the alleged rape advised her to.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio told reporters Saturday that the NYPD would investigate the allegations and “find out the truth” if a “complaint” is made. However, Carroll said she did not plan to complain during Monday’s interview.

Caroll said in a Friday interview she thought it would be “disrespectful” if she brought charges against Trump — but she did not mean disrespectful to the president.

Bringing the charge would be “disrespectful to the women who are down on the border who are being raped around the clock down there without any protection,” Carroll said on MCNBC’s “The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell.”

“It would just be disrespectful,” Carroll said. “Mine was three minutes … I can handle it. I can keep going. My life has gone on. I’m a happy woman, but for the women down there and for the women — actually around the world, and every culture this is going on.”

