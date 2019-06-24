Trump Says Columnist Who Accused Him Of Rape Is ‘Not My Type’

President Donald Trump denied again Monday that he sexually assaulted E Jean Carroll, stating in an interview that the columnist is not his preferred type.

“I’ll say it with great respect: Number one, she’s not my type,” the president told The Hill in an exclusive interview. “Number two, it never happened. It never happened, OK?”

In an excerpt of her new book published in New York Magazine last week, Carroll accused Trump of raping her in a dressing room at Bergdorf Goodman in the 1990s. Carroll claimed the real estate mogul pushed her up against a wall and forced himself on her before she fought back and ran away. (RELATED: Columnist E Jean Carroll Says Trump Raped Her — White House Calls It ‘Completely False)

The president repeated his claim to The Hill that he does not know Carroll, downplaying a photograph of himself and then-wife Ivana Trump greeting Carroll and her husband.

“Totally lying. I don’t know anything about her. I know nothing about this woman. I know nothing about her. She is — it’s just a terrible thing that people can make statements like that,” the president said of the accusation.

Carroll told MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell on Friday that she does not intend to file charges against the president because it would be “disrespectful to the women who are down on the border who are being raped around the clock down there without any protection.”

The author also said on CNN that she did not expect her accusation against Trump to gain as much attention as it did.

“He was only one of 21 hideous men,” Carroll declared.

The president released a statement Friday questioning Carroll’s motivations and suggesting she was working with the Democratic Party. He also demanded women pay for making false accusations of sexual assault.