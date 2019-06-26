Not One Dem Candidate Mentioned Joe Biden At Debates. Every Single Dem Trails Him In Polls

Not a single candidate at the Democratic presidential debates mentioned former Vice President Joe Biden, but all of the candidates is trailing Biden in polls.

The Democratic 2020 presidential hopefuls discussed topics ranging from climate change, abortion rights, gun control, immigration and much more. Not one mention was made of the former vice president, despite the fact that he still outpaces the others in polls. (RELATED: Maddow Calls Castro ‘The Only Latino’ On The Stage)

Biden has led the Democratic 2020 presidential candidates in polls by as much as 27 points as recently as May 9 when he held 41% of primary voters. Biden’s lead in the polls shrunk as the first Democratic debate approached, leaving Biden at 17 points and 34% of primary voters. (RELATED: Joe Biden’s Lead Shrinks As First Democratic Debate Nears)

Biden was active on Twitter throughout the debate, retweeting tweets from his campaign “Team Joe” page about his upcoming participation at Thursday’s debates.

“Let’s be clear: We shouldn’t tear the Affordable Care Act down,” Biden’s campaign page tweeted Wednesday. “We should build on it. The Biden Administration will give every American the right to choose a public option like Medicare to ensure everyone has access to the quality, affordable health care they deserve.”

