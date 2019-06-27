Alvin Kamara Says NFL Team Wanted Him To Remove His Nose Ring During Draft Meetings

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara apparently had issues with an NFL team over his nose ring.

Kamara said during a recent appearance on “Uninterrupted” that a team requested he take out his nose ring during draft meetings.

He told them if they didn’t like it, they “don’t need to draft” him.

I don't know why an NFL team would even bother telling Kamara to remove his nose ring. Did they just think he'd stop wearing it once he entered the league?

There are plenty of things to nitpick at when it comes to athletes who are about to be paid big money. A nose ring would be the least of my concerns if I was the general manager of an NFL team.

Seriously, who gives a damn as long as the young man can play and is straight and narrow off of the field?

As long as he’s scoring touchdowns, Kamara could wearing whatever he wants. You’re in for a rough time in the NFL if you want your players to not having piercings.

It’s 2019. Things like that are just going to happen. Again, what a bizarre request.

Good for Kamara for sticking to his guns about who he is. He knew an NFL team was going to pick him. He was way too talented to fall off of the board, and if a team doesn’t like his nose ring, then they can deal with it themselves.

It’s mind-boggling to me a team would care about that at all.