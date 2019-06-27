Biden And Harris Clock In With Most Speaking Time During Debate

Former Vice President Joe Biden earned the most speaking time with 13.6 minutes during the second round of Democratic primary debates Thursday night.

California Sen. Kamala Harris clocked in with the second most screen time at 11.9 minutes, the Washington Post reported.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders rounded out the top three with 11 minutes of airtime.

These numbers stand in contrast to New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker’s debate performance Wednesday evening. Out of 10 candidates, Booker earned the most exposure with 10 minutes and 50 seconds of speaking time, per Politico.

Booker also scored the most search traffic, according to Google Trends.

Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke came in second on Wednesday night’s debate with 10 minutes and 20 seconds, and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren finished out the top three with just over nine minutes, The Washington Post reported.

On average, the female candidates spoke for 8.1 minutes each, whereas each male candidates spoke for 7.8 minutes, per the Post.