Bernie Sanders Says Middle Class Will Pay More In Taxes

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders admitted the middle class would be taxed more Thursday night at the 2020 Democratic debate.

Sanders opened up the debate with a question on taxes, which he first answered by talking about Medicare. After his answer, the moderator asked him again to answer the question about taxes. He admitted that under his presidency, the middle class would pay more in taxes.

WATCH:

“Under that system, by the way, vast majority of the people in this country would be paying significantly less for health care than they are right now,” Sanders said at first. “I believe that education is the future for this country.”

When the moderator asked him to answer “the very direct question,” Sanders conceded.

“Yes, they will pay more in taxes and less in health care for what they get,” Sanders said Thursday night.

Sanders has run a campaign based on Democratic socialism, and has said that there would be “Medicare-for-all” for illegal immigrants.

