Former Guns N’ Roses Drummer Hospitalized Over Reported Attempted Suicide

The former Guns N’ Roses drummer was hospitalized Thursday after allegedly attempting to commit suicide.

Steven Adler, 54, suffered non-life threatening injuries after allegedly stabbing himself in the stomach, according to a report published by TMZ.

“Officers responded to Adler’s Studio City, California home at around 6:30 p.m. PT on a call of a possible suicide attempt,” Officer Mike Lopez told Page Six. “When they arrived, officers determined that no crime had been committed and deemed the incident a medical emergency only.”

The Los Angeles Fire Department reportedly transported Adler from his home to the hospital. No other person was home at the time of the incident. (RELATED: Report: Amanda Bynes Back In Mental Health Facility After Relapse)

Adler became a part of Guns N’ Roses in 1982, but was fired from the rock band in 1990 for his various drug addictions, according to Rolling Stone. He later sued the band for reportedly introducing him to cocaine and heroin.

Adler has appeared on several reality television shows regarding overcoming addiction including “Celebrity Rehab With Dr. Drew” and “Sober House.”

In 2018, the drummer had allegedly not used drugs since 2008 and hadn’t had a sip of alcohol since 2014.

“After, like, the ninth month of not drinking, my whole life did a 180 [degree turn],” he said at the time. “Everything changed. I became happy again. I love life again. I enjoy the sunsets. I enjoy the sunrise. It’s beautiful.”