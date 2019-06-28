Sharon Osbourne Demands Trump Stop Using Ozzy’s Songs In Political Videos

Media personality Sharon Osbourne banned President Donald Trump from using her husband’s music in politically targeted videos.

Trump tweeted out a video Thursday that included Ozzy’s hit song “Crazy Train,” according to a report published by Page Six. Afterwards, Osbourne announced she would be banning the use of any of Ozzy’s music in political advertisements.

“Based on this morning’s unauthorized use of @OzzyOsbourne’s ‘Crazy Train,’ we are sending notice to the Trump campaign they are forbidden from using Ozzy’s music in political ads,” Osbourne tweeted. (RELATED: Sharon Osbourne Reveals She Attempted Suicide 3 Times)

Instead of playing Ozzy’s music, Osbourne suggested the Trump campaign look into playing music by artists who reportedly supported Trump. Her song suggestions included “Gold Digger” by Kanye West, “I Am The Bullgod” by Kid Rock or “Strangehold.”

Osbourne isn’t the first to request Trump stop using music in his political campaign. She joins artists such as Rihanna, the Rolling Stones and Steven Tyler.

“The Rolling Stones have never given permission to the Trump campaign to use their songs and have requested that they cease all use immediately,” the Stones issued in a statement back in 2016.

The Trump campaign declined Page Six’s request to comment.