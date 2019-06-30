Politics

New White House Press Secretary Reportedly Roughed Up During Encounter With North Korean Security

Stephanie Grisham, communications director for first lady Melania Trump and a longtime aide to President Donald Trump, walks along the Colonnade after it was announced she will succeed Sarah Sanders as White House press secretary at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 25, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Mary Margaret Olohan Social Issues Reporter

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham was reportedly roughed up Sunday after an encounter with North Korean security guards.

Grisham, whom Trump appointed as press secretary Tuesday, was allegedly roughed up as she reportedly sought to ensure that the U.S. TV camera made it into the House of Freedom, reported The Associated Press. (RELATED: FLOTUS Spox Stephanie Grisham Will Replace Sarah Sanders)

The incident is said to have occurred on the southern side of Panmunjom where President Donald Trump and North Korean President Kim Jong Un were meeting, and the Secret Service reportedly intervened in the struggle.

Bloomberg White House Correspondent Jennifer Jacobs said “it came to body blows.”

“To add to madcap day at DMZ, the North Korean security was a little overzealous, at times trying to block US reporters’ view. New WH press secretary Stephanie Grisham threw herself into it to make sure the US TV camera got into House of Freedom, and it came to body blows,” she wrote on Twitter.

CNN’s Jim Acosta also reported Grisham was “a bit bruised” after the encounter.

CNN’s Allie Malloy said Grisham shouted “Go! Go!” as she cleared the path for U.S. journalists to enter.

The White House did not yet respond to a request for comment from The Daily Caller News Foundation.

