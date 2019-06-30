New White House Press Secretary Reportedly Roughed Up During Encounter With North Korean Security

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham was reportedly roughed up Sunday after an encounter with North Korean security guards.

Grisham, whom Trump appointed as press secretary Tuesday, was allegedly roughed up as she reportedly sought to ensure that the U.S. TV camera made it into the House of Freedom, reported The Associated Press. (RELATED: FLOTUS Spox Stephanie Grisham Will Replace Sarah Sanders)

The incident is said to have occurred on the southern side of Panmunjom where President Donald Trump and North Korean President Kim Jong Un were meeting, and the Secret Service reportedly intervened in the struggle.

Bloomberg White House Correspondent Jennifer Jacobs said “it came to body blows.”

“To add to madcap day at DMZ, the North Korean security was a little overzealous, at times trying to block US reporters’ view. New WH press secretary Stephanie Grisham threw herself into it to make sure the US TV camera got into House of Freedom, and it came to body blows,” she wrote on Twitter.

To add to madcap day at DMZ, the North Korean security was a little overzealous, at times trying to block US reporters’ view. New WH press secretary Stephanie Grisham threw herself into it to make sure the US TV camera got into House of Freedom, and it came to body blows. pic.twitter.com/LYWhbJFkF5 — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) June 30, 2019

CNN’s Jim Acosta also reported Grisham was “a bit bruised” after the encounter.

New WH Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham got into a scuffle with the North Koreans to move members of the WH press pool into position to cover Trump and Kim, I’m told. Grisham was a bit bruised. Source called it “an all out brawl.” — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 30, 2019

CNN’s Allie Malloy said Grisham shouted “Go! Go!” as she cleared the path for U.S. journalists to enter.

Grisham was seen on camera pushing back North Koreans who were blocking US press. Shouting “Go! Go!” as she created a path for press to join the Trump-Kim meeting. https://t.co/smFer0JwGw — Allie Malloy (@AlliemalCNN) June 30, 2019

The White House did not yet respond to a request for comment from The Daily Caller News Foundation.

