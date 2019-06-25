FLOTUS Spox Stephanie Grisham Will Replace Sarah Sanders

Stephanie Grisham, the current communications director to First Lady Melania Trump, will replace Sarah Sanders as the White House press secretary at the end of this month.

In addition to taking over Sanders' role, Grisham will become the new White House communications director. She will also still serve as Melania Trump's spokesperson.

Melania announced the news on Twitter on Tuesday, writing, “I am pleased to announce @StephGrisham45 will be the next @pressec and @Comms Director!”

“She has been with us since 2015 – @potus and I can think of no better person to serve the Administration & our country,” the first lady said. “Excited to have Stephanie working for both sides of the @WhiteHouse”

Sanders announced in June that she would be resigning her position at the end of the month and returning home to Arkansas to spend more time with her family, leading to speculation about who could take over the role. Grisham, who joined the Trump campaign in 2015 and transitioned to the administration as Melania’s spokesperson, immediately seemed like a natural fit.

During her tenure, Grisham has vociferously defended the first lady with aggression and snark, including against Vogue magazine editor Anna Wintour and the ladies of ABC’s “The View.”

Her work on behalf of Melania has sometimes ventured into presidential territory as well. In 2017, when the media criticized Melania for launching an anti-bullying campaign in light of President Donald Trump’s attacks on the press, Grisham replied, “As the first lady has stated publicly in the past, when her husband gets attacked, he will punch back 10 times harder.”