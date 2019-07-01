Politics

Report: Ocasio-Cortez Screamed At Federal Law Enforcement Agents ‘In A Threatening Manner’ While Visiting Border

Photo by Lars Niki/Getty Images for The Athena Film Festival

Henry Rodgers Capitol Hill Reporter

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reportedly screamed at federal law enforcement officers Monday while visiting the U.S.-Mexico border.

The freshman Democrat screamed at law enforcement agents “in a threatening manner” during a visit to a U.S. Border Patrol facility in El Paso, Texas, according to The Washington Examiner’s Anna Giaritelli, and also reportedly refused to tour the facility.

The news comes just hours after Ocasio-Cortez sent out a tweet saying that she saw people “drinking out of toilets” inside the facilities and “officers laughing in front of members Congress.”

US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks during a gathering of the National Action Network April 5, 2019 in New York. (Photo by Don Emmert / AFP) (Photo credit should read DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images)

US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks during a gathering of the National Action Network April 5, 2019 in New York. (Photo by Don Emmert / AFP) (Photo credit should read DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images)

(Developing…)