Report: Ocasio-Cortez Screamed At Federal Law Enforcement Agents ‘In A Threatening Manner’ While Visiting Border

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reportedly screamed at federal law enforcement officers Monday while visiting the U.S.-Mexico border.

The freshman Democrat screamed at law enforcement agents “in a threatening manner” during a visit to a U.S. Border Patrol facility in El Paso, Texas, according to The Washington Examiner’s Anna Giaritelli, and also reportedly refused to tour the facility.

SCOOP: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., screamed at federal law enforcement agents “in a threatening manner” during a visit to a U.S. Border Patrol facility in El Paso, Texas, Monday afternoon and refused to tour the facility, according to two people who witnessed it. — Anna Giaritelli (@Anna_Giaritelli) July 1, 2019

The news comes just hours after Ocasio-Cortez sent out a tweet saying that she saw people “drinking out of toilets” inside the facilities and “officers laughing in front of members Congress.”

Now I’ve seen the inside of these facilities. It’s not just the kids. It’s everyone. People drinking out of toilets, officers laughing in front of members Congress. I brought it up to their superiors. They said “officers are under stress & act out sometimes.” No accountability. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 1, 2019

