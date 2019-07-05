DC Barbecue Joint Kicks Out Patron For Harassing Customer In MAGA Hat

A Washington, D.C., barbecue joint allegedly kicked out a man who accused a tourist of racism for wearing a Make America Great Again hat Thursday.

TJ Helmstetter tweeted Thursday night that he was kicked out of his “favorite restaurant,” Hill Country Barbecue and Market, after accusing a tourist wearing a MAGA hat of racism. Helmstetter reportedly called the tourist a Nazi for sporting the MAGA hat, a hat bearing President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign slogan.

Helmstetter identifies himself as a “progressive communicator” on Twitter and works as a communications strategist and entrepreneur according to his LinkedIn account.

Helmstetter called the tourist a “Nazi” and said that Hill Country Barbecue and Market supports “Trump and Nazis.” (RELATED: Palo Alto Woman Fired After She Screams At And Doxxes Old Man In MAGA Hat)

Just got thrown out of Hill Country DC for standing up to a Nazi. Don’t go there ever again. They support Trump and Nazis. @HillCountryWDC @HillCountryBBQ — TJ Helmstetter (@TheTJHelm) July 5, 2019

Helmstetter says that after finding out the man was not from D.C., he told the man, “We don’t tolerate racism in this city.”

Guy wears MAGA hat at my favorite restaurant. I say “hey are you from dc?” He says “no.” I say “we don’t tolerate racism in this city.” His girlfriend then physically jabs fingers into my chest and starts threatening me. Management tells me to leave, not woman who assaulted me. — TJ Helmstetter (@TheTJHelm) July 5, 2019

Helmstetter said that the tourist’s girlfriend “assaulted” him by “jabbing her fingers into my chest repeatedly” and allegedly threatening him. Helmstetter then complained that though he was asked to leave, neither the tourist nor his girlfriend were.



And for the record, the Nazi’s girlfriend assualted me by jabbing her fingers into my chest repeatedly, and I simply backed up. Yet I was told to leave, not the Nazi or his Nazi girlfriend. — TJ Helmstetter (@TheTJHelm) July 5, 2019

Helmstetter claims to have called the manager at Hill Country Barbecue, saying that the manager told him the restaurant is “an equal opportunity restaurant who welcomes all political viewpoints.”

“Cool, except MAGA hats actually make clear that POC and LGBT are not welcome at all,” Helmstetter tweeted.

Just called the manager there and his answer was “we are an equal opportunity restaurant who welcomes all political viewpoints” before hanging up on me. cool, except MAGA hats actually make clear that POC and LGBT are not welcome at all. — TJ Helmstetter (@TheTJHelm) July 5, 2019

Neither Helmstetter nor Hill Country BBQ responded to requests for comment from the DCNF.

