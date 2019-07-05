US

DC Barbecue Joint Kicks Out Patron For Harassing Customer In MAGA Hat

MONTOURSVILLE, PA - MAY 20: A man wears a 'Make America Great Again' hat as he waits for U.S. President Donald Trump to arrive for a 'Make America Great Again' campaign rally at Williamsport Regional Airport, May 20, 2019 in Montoursville, Pennsylvania. Trump is making a trip to the swing state to drum up Republican support on the eve of a special election in Pennsylvania's 12th congressional district, with Republican Fred Keller facing off against Democrat Marc Friedenberg. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Mary Margaret Olohan Social Issues Reporter

A Washington, D.C., barbecue joint allegedly kicked out a man who accused a tourist of racism for wearing a Make America Great Again hat Thursday.

TJ Helmstetter tweeted Thursday night that he was kicked out of his “favorite restaurant,” Hill Country Barbecue and Market, after accusing a tourist wearing a MAGA hat of racism. Helmstetter reportedly called the tourist a Nazi  for sporting the MAGA hat, a hat bearing President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign slogan.

Helmstetter identifies himself as a “progressive communicator” on Twitter and works as a communications strategist and entrepreneur according to his LinkedIn account.

Helmstetter called the tourist a “Nazi” and said that Hill Country Barbecue and Market supports “Trump and Nazis.” (RELATED: Palo Alto Woman Fired After She Screams At And Doxxes Old Man In MAGA Hat)

Helmstetter says that after finding out the man was not from D.C., he told the man, “We don’t tolerate racism in this city.”

Helmstetter said that the tourist’s girlfriend “assaulted” him by “jabbing her fingers into my chest repeatedly” and allegedly threatening him. Helmstetter then complained that though he was asked to leave, neither the tourist nor his girlfriend were.

Helmstetter claims to have called the manager at Hill Country Barbecue, saying that the manager told him the restaurant is “an equal opportunity restaurant who welcomes all political viewpoints.”

“Cool, except MAGA hats actually make clear that POC and LGBT are not welcome at all,” Helmstetter tweeted.

Neither Helmstetter nor Hill Country BBQ responded to requests for comment from the DCNF.

