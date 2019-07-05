Kobe Bryant And Wife Vanessa Share First Picture Of Newborn Daughter: ‘Our Little Princess’

Kobe Bryant and wife Vanessa Bryant shared their first picture of their newborn daughter on Instagram and clearly the proud dad couldn’t be more thrilled.

“Our little princess Capri Kobe Bryant ‘KoKo’ 6/20/19,” the 40-year-old former NBA player captioned a sweet post, along with a snapshot of his little girl, per Page Six in a piece published Friday. (RELATED: Kobe Bryant Makes A Sickening Amount Of Money Thanks To This Company)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) on Jul 4, 2019 at 11:07am PDT

It comes after the former Los Angeles Laker’s star revealed last month that his daughter had finally arrived. (RELATED: Celebrate Kate Upton’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Shots [SLIDESHOW])

“We are beyond excited that our baby girl ‘Koko’ has arrived!! #bryantbunch #4princesses #blessed,” Bryant captioned his post on social media, along with a shot of fabric with a rose print that read, “Capri.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) on Jun 21, 2019 at 12:19pm PDT

Capri is Vanessa and Kobe’s fourth child together. They also have three other daughters, 16-year-old Natalia, 13-year-old Gianna and 2-year-old Bianka.

In January, the NBA All-star and Vanessa announced that they were expecting their family was growing again in a fun post on Instagram.

“Vanessa and I are beyond excited to announce that we are expecting another #mambacita to go along with Natalia, Gianna and Bianka.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) on Jan 1, 2019 at 6:44pm PST

The couple have been married since 2001. Congratulations!