In The Midst Of The MJ Vs. LeBron Madness, Kobe Bryant Makes Life-Changing Announcement

Just when the MJ vs. LeBron madness seems to have hit a fever pitch, Kobe Bryant swoops in and steals the spotlight.

Kobe Bryant surprised his fans with a big announcement Tuesday evening, revealing on Instagram that he’s expecting his fourth child with wife Vanessa Bryant. (RELATED: Kobe Bryant Makes A Sickening Amount Of Money Thanks To This Company)

“Vanessa and I are beyond excited to announce that we are expecting another #mambacita to go along with Natalia, Gianna and Bianka,” he wrote in a caption of a photo which reads, “NEW YEAR NEW BABY! BABY MAMBA ON THE WAY 2019.”

The two, who have been married since 2001, already share three daughters together — aged 15, 12, and two. They’ve also weathered their fair share of bad press and criticism, after Kobe was accused of rape in 2003. The charges were ultimately dropped and the matter was settled outside of court, however his wife filed for divorce in 2011. The two were able to reconcile their differences and have stayed together ever since.

Since then, Kobe has promoted unity and done his best to squelch MJ vs. LeBron debates on Twitter:

We can enjoy one without tearing down one. I love what he’s doing. Don’t debate what can’t be definitively won by anyone #enjoymy5 #enjoymj6 #enjoylbjquest — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) May 28, 2018

Or something like that.

