Fireworks Explode Right In Front Of Man’s Face In Viral Twitter Video

A man has gone viral on Twitter, and it’s not for a good reason.

In a video recently shared on Twitter by Barstool Sports, a man lights off relatively large fireworks for the 4th of July, but things didn't go according to the plan.

Instead of it shooting off into the air, the thing blew up right in his face. The explosion was so large that it pretty much took up the entire frame of the camera.

Watch the horrifying moment below.

My friends, it really doesn't get much worse than that. I'm also pretty sure you're not supposed to hold those things.

You’re supposed to light them with the stick already in the ground. I’m not an expert, but I think this is kind of day one stuff.

I do know a little bit about explosives due to the fact I grew up in the countryside as a working class man who would occasionally set some off, and putting them next to your face while lit is never advised.

That kid should consider himself lucky to be alive. An explosion like that in such close proximity to your brain could put you in the afterlife.

Next time exercise a shade more caution before doing stupid stuff.

Finally, if you’re going to get fireworks. The mortars are really the only way to go. Everything else is second tier and not worth your time.