US Women’s National Team Wins World Cup

The U.S. Women’s National Team secured another World Cup championship Sunday, defeating the Netherlands 2-0.

It was the second straight world cup championship for the U.S., and its fourth overall. The team also won the title in 2015. (RELATED: U.S. Soccer Star Megan Rapinoe Out Against England)



In its dominant run, the U.S. also broke the record for most goals in a world cup with 26.

The @USWNT has now broken the record for most goals in a single FIFA Women’s World Cup (currently at 26). Rose Lavelle (24 years, 54 days) is the 2nd-youngest American to score in a World Cup Final, trailing only Alex Morgan (22 years, 15 days) in 2011. pic.twitter.com/7B25rWupc2 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 7, 2019



Many Americans of good conscience will celebrate this victory as a major accomplishment for the country on the world stage, but I’m not so sure. While there’s no doubt how talented these players are, some on the U.S. team—especially Megan Rapinoe—have repeatedly used their position to denigrate America throughout the team’s championship run. (RELATED: U.S. Women’s Soccer Player Says She Will ‘Probably Never Sing The National Anthem Again’)

Is this how we want athletes to represent America on the world’s biggest stage?

That’s a question that needs to be asked, and the U.S. Women’s National Team’s latest championship will likely provoke such a debate.