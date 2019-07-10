Jessica Simpson Announces Release Of Her First Book And Says She Really Opens Up Her Heart

Jessica Simpson definitely got everyone’s attention Wednesday when she broke the news that she has been working on her first book, saying that it will come out in early 2020.

“I have been waiting for so long to share some exciting news…I will be releasing my first book on February 4th with @harpercollinsus,” the 39-year-old singer/actress shared in a post on Instagram, along with a great shot of the superstar standing in front of the Harper’s Collins logo. (RELATED: Celebrate Jessica Simpson’s 37th Birthday With Her Best Looks [SLIDESHOW])

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Jul 10, 2019 at 5:09am PDT

“I have been working so hard on it – I have opened my heart up in a way I never have before and now I can’t wait to share it with the world,” she added, along with a green heart emoji. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Several stars have already commented on the exciting news, including comedian Chelsea Handler who simply wrote, “Yeah, baby! Super excited for you.”

And singer Jessie James Decker wrote, “Yayyyyyyy!!!!!”

According to US Weekly, Simpson will reportedly address issues related to her marriage to Nick Lachey in the memoir.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Apr 27, 2019 at 2:39pm PDT

“Her [Simpson’s] new book will be a candid, inspiring and behind-the-scenes look at how she chose to learn from each difficult moment, evolve musically, become a more fearless businesswoman and consistently shatter all expectations of who she was ‘supposed’ to be,” the HarperCollins Publishers’ description reads.

Per the outlet:

Topics covered will rage from “her popular television show Newlyweds, to a very public divorce, starring on the big screen and topping the Billboard charts, finding new love, raising a family, and running a successful business empire,” per the press release.

Simpson and Lachey were married from 2002 to 2006 and together starred in a hit reality series on MTV called “Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica.”

The “Employee of the Month” star later wed former NFL star Eric Johnson in 2014 and have three kids together.