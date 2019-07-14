Trump To Progressives: Fix Where You Came From First

President Donald Trump tweeted Sunday about some Democratic congresswomen, telling them to fix their homelands before legislating in America.

Congresswomen involved responded to the president, calling him racist.

Trump also included a jab regarding the growing Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez v. Nancy Pelosi feud.

President Donald Trump launched an attack at some Democratic congresswomen Sunday, suggesting they should fix their “corrupt and inept” homelands before legislating in the U.S.

Trump’s tweets were likely directed at Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna S. Pressley of Massachusetts. All of these legislators were born in the U.S. except for Omar, who was born in Somalia, The Wall Street Journal reported.

“So interesting to see ‘Progressive’ Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world … loudly and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run,” wrote Trump. “Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how it’s done.”

He also alluded to the tension between the freshman representatives and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, suggesting Pelosi would happily cover travel costs if they leave. Pelosi and all four congresswomen responded to the president via twitter. (RELATED: 11 Highlights From Democrats’ Insult Fest Between Team Pelosi And Team Ocasio-Cortez)

So interesting to see “Progressive” Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

….and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

….it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

Pelosi said the president “has always been about making America white again.”

When @realDonaldTrump tells four American Congresswomen to go back to their countries, he reaffirms his plan to “Make America Great Again” has always been about making America white again. Our diversity is our strength and our unity is our power. https://t.co/ODqqHneyES — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 14, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez tweeted:

Mr. President, the country I “come from,” & the country we all swear to, is the United States. But given how you’ve destroyed our border with inhumane camps, all at a benefit to you & the corps who profit off them, you are absolutely right about the corruption laid at your feet. https://t.co/HLKQCotR8T — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 14, 2019

Omar accused Trump of “stoking white nationalism.”

You are stoking white nationalism bc you are angry that people like us are serving in Congress and fighting against your hate-filled agenda. “America’s answer to the intolerant man is diversity, the very diversity which our heritage of religious freedom has inspired.” -RFK — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 14, 2019

Tlaib called for impeachment.

Want a response to a lawless & complete failure of a President? He is the crisis.

His dangerous ideology is the crisis.

He needs to be impeached. — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) July 14, 2019

Pressley said:

THIS is what racism looks like. WE are what democracy looks like. And we’re not going anywhere. Except back to DC to fight for the families you marginalize and vilify everyday. pic.twitter.com/vYzoxCgN0X — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) July 14, 2019

