Trump To Progressives: Fix Where You Came From First

  • President Donald Trump tweeted Sunday about some Democratic congresswomen, telling them to fix their homelands before legislating in America.
  • Congresswomen involved responded to the president, calling him racist.
  • Trump also included a jab regarding the growing Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez v. Nancy Pelosi feud. 

President Donald Trump launched an attack at some Democratic congresswomen Sunday, suggesting they should fix their “corrupt and inept” homelands before legislating in the U.S.

Trump’s tweets were likely directed at Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna S. Pressley of Massachusetts. All of these legislators were born in the U.S. except for Omar, who was born in Somalia, The Wall Street Journal reported.

“So interesting to see ‘Progressive’ Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world … loudly and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run,” wrote Trump. “Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how it’s done.”

He also alluded to the tension between the freshman representatives and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, suggesting Pelosi would happily cover travel costs if they leave. Pelosi and all four congresswomen responded to the president via twitter. (RELATED: 11 Highlights From Democrats’ Insult Fest Between Team Pelosi And Team Ocasio-Cortez)

Pelosi said the president “has always been about making America white again.”

Ocasio-Cortez tweeted:

Omar accused Trump of “stoking white nationalism.”

Tlaib called for impeachment.

Pressley said:

