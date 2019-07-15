The Top Subscription Service Deals Available This Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is upon us, and your friends at the Daily Dealer have found you all the best deals the retail giant has to offer. In this post, we’ve rounded up the best subscription service deals available on the site, for one day only. Purchase a subscription and get months worth of discounts, and make the joy of this storied holiday last. Happy shopping!

2 Free Months of Family Amazon Music

Play over 50 million ad-free songs on up to six accounts — for no money whatsoever! Amazon’s got a music service to rival Spotify and Tidal, and they’re letting Prime members use it for free. If you like what you hear, simply keep the $14.99 subscription when your two-month trial ends.

3 Free Months of Amazon Kindle

Buy an Amazon Kindle subscription and read to your heart’s desire without emptying your wallet. Normally $9.99/month, Amazon is giving out three months of free use. The deal ends July 31.

$15 Off Grocery Purchases of $35 or More from AmazonFresh

Because Amazon is taking over the world, the one-time e-retailer now does your errands for you. AmazonFresh is a growing grocery delivery service, and until midnight of July 16, new customers can save $15 on purchases of $35 or more. Just use the promotional code FRESH15.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com. Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.